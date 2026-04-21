Vijay slams those dismissing him as just an actor in fiery speech during the home stretch of Tamil Nadu elections

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay delivered a fiery speech in Chennai during the home stretch of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The actor-politician slammed those dismissing him as just an actor during his address, where he also spoke about the Karur stampede, which left over 40 dead. (Also Read: Prakash Raj takes dig at his ‘chellam’ and Jana Nayagan co-star Vijay's ‘cinema model’ of politics ahead of TN elections)

Vijay slams those dismissing him as just an actor

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)

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At the public gathering, which took place in Chennai on Tuesday, Vijay seemed annoyed as he said sarcastically, “There’s this minister who keeps saying, Vijay is an actor, Vijay is an actor…Yes, I am an actor. It’s as if he has discovered something new.” He, however, spoke about his future in politics, adding, “But I haven’t acted in politics. I haven’t acted since entering politics. What you’re doing is performing drama over drama, shall we call you actors and actresses then?”

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay also spoke about the Karur stampede during a TVK rally last year that left over 40 dead and many injured. “Why are you blaming me? You made a video saying we wouldn’t even talk about this, and now you're blaming me for it,” he said before forcefully adding, “I was there at the time the police provided permission to me. Everything is on live, don’t you have a conscience?” He seemed to be pointing fingers at the ruling party, DMK, for the stampede, which he said in the past left him ‘heartbroken’. Vijay in the news recently {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay also spoke about the Karur stampede during a TVK rally last year that left over 40 dead and many injured. “Why are you blaming me? You made a video saying we wouldn’t even talk about this, and now you're blaming me for it,” he said before forcefully adding, “I was there at the time the police provided permission to me. Everything is on live, don’t you have a conscience?” He seemed to be pointing fingers at the ruling party, DMK, for the stampede, which he said in the past left him ‘heartbroken’. Vijay in the news recently {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ever since Vijay announced in February 2024 that he would enter politics with his TVK party, the actor has been in the news for more than just films. Even as many wondered if he would form an alliance before the TN elections, which will be held on April 23, the actor-politician chose to contest alone. He has been vocal about the reforms he wants to bring to the state, should he win the election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever since Vijay announced in February 2024 that he would enter politics with his TVK party, the actor has been in the news for more than just films. Even as many wondered if he would form an alliance before the TN elections, which will be held on April 23, the actor-politician chose to contest alone. He has been vocal about the reforms he wants to bring to the state, should he win the election. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay has also been in the news for planning to quit films. His final film, H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit screens in January for Pongal. But it had to be postponed at the last minute due to a delay in CBFC certification. Producer KVN Productions hasn’t received relief despite approaching the court. The film’s HD print was leaked online on April 9, and nine arrests were made in the case.

The actor-politician’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, and the news broke in February. In March, Vijay attended a wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan in matching outfits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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