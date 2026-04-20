Vijay-Sangeeta divorce case: Tamil Nadu court postpones hearing for the second time, will take place in mid-June

In March, Vijay's wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed a petition for separation after over 25 years of marriage. The Court documents showed that Sangeeta initiated legal proceedings in early 2026 before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of their marriage and interim residential rights. As per the latest update from news agency ANI, the Chengalpattu Family Welfare court in Tamil Nadu on Monday postponed the hearing of divorce proceedings to mid June. (Also read: Vijay's wife Sangeeta moves court for separation, requests for interim residence in Chennai amid viral pics with Trisha) Vijay's wife Sangeeta has filed for divorce, after over 25 years of marriage.

Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case deferred The case was taken up as the fourth item on the court's list and came before Judge Sasikala for hearing on April 20 (Monday). After a brief session, the judge ordered a further adjournment, pushing the next hearing to mid-June. The legal dispute, initiated by Sangeeta, was first brought before the court on February 26. It marked the beginning of formal proceedings in the case. Subsequently, the matter was deferred to April 20, falling just three days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The case has now been postponed for the second time, with the latest adjournment extending the timeline of the high-profile proceedings.

The next hearing, scheduled for June 15, is expected to determine the further course of the proceedings in what continues to be a closely watched case in both political and public circles.

About the divorce petition As per the divorce petition filed by Sangeeta in February 2026, she has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress.

"In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeeta) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sangeeta emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events with the said actress," the petition further stated.

Sangeeta and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999. They have two children--Jason Sanjay, and Divya Shasha. They married according to both Hindu and Christian traditions back then, with his wife making rare appearances with him at events.

(via inputs from ANI)