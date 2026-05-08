Vijay's bodyguard posts about ‘hard battles’ amid Tamil Nadu government formation struggles; TVK hits majority

Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), might have swept the Tamil Nadu elections, but the TN governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, told them they have to prove a majority to form the government. As the actor-debut politician struggled to form the TN government, his bodyguard posted a note about ‘hard battles’. (Also Read: Heartbroken Vijay fan, TVK supporter breaks down after he's not sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: ‘Shocked and confused’)

Vijay’s bodyguard posts about battles

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), waves as he arrives at his party’s office.(REUTERS)

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One of Vijay’s bodyguards, Aroon Suresh, took to Instagram Stories amid uncertainty over the formation of the TN government. He wrote, “Beautiful outcomes come after hard battles.” He also added, “Confident a irunga Nallathe nadakkum (Stay confident, good things will happen).” Screenshots of his post are now being widely shared on social media.

Vijay's bodyguard posts about hard struggles.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay has not had an easy road towards his debut in politics. He first had to face the deaths of 41 people at a stampede in Karur at one of his rallies. Then, TVK would allege that the then-ruling DMK party was making it harder to gather permissions for public rallies. In January, his Pongal release, Jana Nayagan, did not hit screens because the CBFC did not certify it and sent it to a revising committee. Despite approaching the courts, the producer received no relief. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay has not had an easy road towards his debut in politics. He first had to face the deaths of 41 people at a stampede in Karur at one of his rallies. Then, TVK would allege that the then-ruling DMK party was making it harder to gather permissions for public rallies. In January, his Pongal release, Jana Nayagan, did not hit screens because the CBFC did not certify it and sent it to a revising committee. Despite approaching the courts, the producer received no relief. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In February, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after this, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits. In April, Jana Nayagan was leaked online in HD print days ahead of the elections. Nine arrests were made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, news broke that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, alleging infidelity and an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after this, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits. In April, Jana Nayagan was leaked online in HD print days ahead of the elections. Nine arrests were made. {{/usCountry}}

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And now, after forming a coalition with Congress, Vijay was asked to prove a majority to take charge. Hours after Aroon's post, the debut politician secured a majority on Friday with support from VCK, CPI(M) and CPI.

When Vijay’s bodyguard hinted about rumours

In March, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son in Chennai. They made waves as they arrived at the reception together, seeming to confirm rumours of a relationship. Hours before their appearance, Vijay’s bodyguard Aroon took to his Instagram stories and posted, “Time to rise above all the rumours (fire emoji).”

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He deleted the post once the internet took screenshots and began circulating it. What he did not delete was another picture he posted of just Vijay making the heart sign, with no caption. He posted the picture using Vijay and Trisha’s song Kokkarakko from their 2004 film Ghilli. People on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit soon began speculating that Aroon was also confirming rumours that Vijay and Trisha are, in fact, together.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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