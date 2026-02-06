Vijay's neighbours complain about lost peace in their upscale area due to massive crowd: ‘How can anyone live here?’

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) office in Panaiyur saw a massive turnout of volunteers to pick up optional nomination forms. The upscale neighbourhood, however, wasn’t happy with the massive turnout, with many complaining to the media about the loss of peace. Actor Vijay is venturing into politics with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party soon.

Neighbours complain about road blockage, chaos in Panaiyur Thousands of TVK volunteers and Vijay fans turned up at the party office to pick up their forms. Thanthi TV reported that more than 3000 people turned up at Panaiyur on Friday. While this made Vijay’s party and his fans happy, the neighbourhood wasn’t having it. PTTV and Polimer News posted videos of the chaos that ensued outside the TVK office. The traffic could be seen coming to a standstill as police tried to manage the crowd.

“We won’t just sit quietly anymore. We’ve come here, spending money, thinking we could stay peacefully in ECR (East Coast Road). Look around, there’s such a huge crowd here, can anyone even live here?” complained one neighbour, while another said, “We can't even walk freely on our streets. They are setting up barricades. It's extremely difficult.” The videos also show the neighbours arguing and stating that the association will be forced to involve itself.

Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan yet to be certified H Vinoth’s Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju and Pooja Hegde-starrer Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres on January 9 for Pongal. However, with the film yet to be certified by the CBFC, the producer, KVN Productions, approached the Madras High Court for resolution.

Three court cases later, it is unclear whether the film is with the revising committee, as the producer and the censor board remain mum. Jana Nayagan will be Vijay’s final film, as he plans to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.