Vikram box office day 7 collection: Kamal Haasan film makes over 250 cr worldwide, collects 100 cr from TN alone

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram is having a dream run at the box-office as it’s on its way to become one of the highest grossing Tamil movies of all time. In just a week of its release has breached the ₹250 crore club worldwide, out of which ₹100 crore has come from Tamil Nadu alone. The action-packed multi-starrer also features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. Also read: Vikram review: Kamal Haasan’s glorious comeback lays the groundwork for Tamil cinema’s most ambitious franchise

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram features Kamal Haasan in the role of a former agent Vikram who sets out to avenge the death of his son, an undercover officer in the narcotics bureau.

Trade analyst Trinath told Hindustan Times that Vikram has grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide in its first week. “The film is having a phenomenal run, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down at the box-office. In the first week, Vikram has collected over ₹250 crore worldwide. In Tamil Nadu alone, it has earned over ₹100 crore in gross earnings. It’s on it way to become one of the highest grossing Tamil movies ever,” Trinath said.

Industry track Ramesh Bala also confirmed that Vikram has breached the ₹100 crore club in Tamil Nadu. He took to Twitter to announce that Vikram has collected over ₹100 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. “At the end of the 1st week, #Vikram has joined the TN ₹ 100 crs gross club. A remarkable achievement (sic),” his tweet read.

The entire team is buoyed by the film’s success. On Thursday, Kamal Haasan met the media in Chennai and said he’s thrilled with the response for the movie. He said that the success will only motivate them to work harder on their next collaboration.

Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj will reunite for the next part in the Vikram franchise next year. Vikram has emerged as the highest grossing film in Kamal Haasan’s career. It is also his first ₹200 crore grosser.

The film, which was dubbed and released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, features Kamal Haasan in a role he originally played in the 1986 film of the same name. He returns as former agent Vikram of the coveted Black Squad which used to work for the Indian government.

