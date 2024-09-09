Vikram on Ranveer Singh reprising his role in shelved Anniyan remake: ‘Would have been interesting’

In 2021, actor Ranveer Singh was supposed to star in the Hindi remake of Anniyan, directed by Shankar and produced by Jayantilal Gada. The 2005 Tamil hit starred Vikram in a career-defining role as a man with multiple personality disorder. Talking to DNA, Vikram discussed what he thought of Ranveer potentially reprising his role in Hindi. (Also Read: Vikram ‘cried for 2 months’ after he goofed up the audition for Mani Ratnam's Bombay: ‘But I got my revenge’) Ranveer Singh was supposed to play Vikram's role in the Hindi remake of Anniyan.

Vikram on Ranveer Singh playing Anniyan

When asked if Vikram would like to see Anniyan being remade in Hindi with Ranveer, he joked, “I think you should ask Shankar this, he should have made part two with me.” However, the actor added that he would’ve liked to see Ranveer’s take on his role, “That's being very ambitious. But on a serious note, I thought Ranveer would have made a nice Anniyan. I would like to see his version of it because I really like him as a star. I think it would have been interesting to see what he would do with the story.”

The Anniyan remake

In April 2021, it was announced that Anniyan, which was dubbed in Telugu as Aparichitudu and Hindi as Aparichit, would be remade in Hindi with Ranveer. However, Aascar Ravichandran, who produced the Tamil original, filed a complaint against Shankar in the South Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICC) and decided to move court against the director and producer Jayantilal. He claimed that the film was being remade without his permission.

While there were no updates on the film after that, Shankar confirmed to the press in July this year, while promoting Indian 2, the remake has been shelved. He said, “The initial plan was to make Anniyan in Hindi with Ranveer Singh, but we have changed our plans now. Our producers have asked us to make a film bigger than Anniyan, so talks are on. I will take a call on that after the release of Game Changer and Indian 3.”

Upcoming work

Vikram was recently seen in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan and will soon be seen in Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 and Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He will soon star in Singham Again and a multi-starrer with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. On a personal front, Ranveer and Deepika Padukone were blessed with a baby girl recently.