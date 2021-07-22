Vishal injures back while shooting an action sequence, watch video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A video clip of Tamil actor Vishal performing an action stunt shows the actor hitting against a wall twice. Reports say he has severely injured his back as a consequence and is on a break.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Vishal injured his back while canning a fight sequence.

Actor Vishal has severely injured his back while shooting for the climax sequence for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil action-thriller with debutant director TP Saravanan. In the video clip that has surfaced on social media, Vishal can be seen thrown against the wall, leaving his back severely injured.

The video is a clip from the monitor that’s generally used to see the output after a scene is shot. One can hear people talking about Vishal’s back hitting the wall.

As per sources, Vishal is currently on a break and recuperating from the injury.

Meanwhile, the actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller Enemy, which also stars Arya as the antagonist.

Last November, Vishal took to twitter to announce the film’s title and confirmed that Arya will play the ‘Enemy’ in the film.

“It's final. My best friend @arya_offl is now my "ENEMY". We have no choice, except to fight it out in a battle of epic proportion. Gonna be good. GB (sic)”.

It has also been confirmed that Mrinalini Ravi will play the leading lady while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role.

Enemy will be Anand Shankar’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA.

Vishal also has Tamil investigative thriller Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Mysskin, who exited the project after shooting the first schedule in London.

Following Mysskin’s exit, Vishal took over the directorial reins of the project, which also stars Prasanna in a key role.

