IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
tamil cinema

First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster

  • Arya plays the antagonist in Anand Shankar's Tamil film, Enemy. It stars Vishal as the lead.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST

The first look of Arya’s character as the antagonist from upcoming Tamil action film Enemy was unveiled on Thursday. Going by the poster, it appears as though Arya is bruised with some cuts on his face and looks beefed up for the role.

The film’s director Anand Shankar shared the poster via Twitter. He wrote: “Enemy unchained”.


The film stars Vishal as the lead. It has also been confirmed that Mirnalini Ravi will play the female lead while Prakash Raj will be seen in a pivotal role.

This will be Anand’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently shooting for his upcoming boxing-based film, Salpetta. Arya has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character.

Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, resumed recently

Arya also awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

Vishal, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil action film, Chakra. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
enemy film

Related Stories

Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
Prabhas in his look for Salaar.
telugu cinema

Prabhas’ Salaar team meets with an accident, injured members hospitalized

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • The crew members of Salaar reportedly suffered minor injuries, and left almost immediately after being treated in the outpatient ward of a Telangana hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
bollywood

Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
Arya features on the poster of Enemy.
tamil cinema

First look of Arya from Tamil film Enemy unveiled, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Arya plays the antagonist in Anand Shankar's Tamil film, Enemy. It stars Vishal as the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.
tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to release in cinemas on March 26, see new poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Actor Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter to announce the release date of his upcoming film Doctor. Directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar, one half is set in Chennai while the other half takes place in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
tamil cinema

Dhanush wishes for Jagame Thandiram to release in theatres

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Tamil actor Dhanush took to Twitter and hoped that his film Jagame Thandiram would release in theatres after reports emerged that it was headed for a Netflix release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naveen Polishetty plays disgruntled IT employee TJ in the web series, What’s Your Status.(Cheers! / YouTube)
Naveen Polishetty plays disgruntled IT employee TJ in the web series, What’s Your Status.(Cheers! / YouTube)
tamil cinema

Shoot begins for Tamil remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya featuring Santhanam

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The shoot for the Tamil remake of Telugu investigative thriller Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya has begun in Coimbatore. The remake stars Santhanam and Riya Suman in the lead, and is directed by Manoj Beedha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
Sudeep's face displayed at the Burj Khalifa.
tamil cinema

Teaser and title logo of Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona unveiled at Burj Khalifa, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Sudeep was in awe as the teaser and logo of his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, was unveiled at the Burj Khalifa on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.
tamil cinema

Master to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime on January 29

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
In Master, Vijay plays an alcoholic college professor called John Durairaj. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, essays a character called Bhavani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
Don will be a comedy based in a campus.
tamil cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s new film titled Don, makers tease with announcement video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Sivakarthikeyan's Don will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been finalised to compose the music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
A glimpse of Ayalaan's wrap up celebration.
tamil cinema

Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-film Ayalaan wrapped up, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s much delayed sci-film Ayalaan is now complete. The team celebrated the shoot wrap up with a cake-cutting ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in Master. The last hour of this film delivers the kind of larger-than-life moment you rarely get in Hindi movies any more. A reminder that it takes art, effort and commitment to add masala to the mix (Image courtesy: Seven Screen Studios)
tamil cinema

How to Master the masala movie recipe: Anupama Chopra

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Visual drama, the money shot, a happy suspension of disbelief— it’s time to bring back some of cinema’s giddiest pleasures
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajinikanth had to be hospitalized over the issue of fluctuating blood pressure.
Rajinikanth had to be hospitalized over the issue of fluctuating blood pressure.
tamil cinema

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe shoot delayed, Siva begins work on next with Suriya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:45 PM IST
After Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe's shoot was postponed owing the actor's ill health, director Siva has decided to get on with his next project, which will be with Suriya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
The Suriya-Priyanka Mohan starrer will be directed by Pandiraj.
tamil cinema

Priyanka Mohan likely to be paired with Suriya for Pandiraj’s film

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Priyanka Mohan may be Suriya's co-star in Pandiraj's next film. Work on the film will begin in February this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
Kamal Haasan with daughters Shruti and Akshara.
tamil cinema

Kamal Haasan's daughters Shruti, Akshara give update after his leg surgery

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Kamal Haasan's leg surgery on Tuesday morning was successful, a statement shared by his daughters Shruti and Akshara revealed. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
The team of Indru Netru Naalai 2 during a puja.
tamil cinema

Tamil sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony, see pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:21 PM IST
The sequel of Indru Netru Naalai 2 will mark the reunion of the lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran from the first part and it will be directed by Karthik Ponraj SP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
tamil cinema

Prakash Raj joins the cast of Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Prakash Raj is the latest addition to the cast of Mani Ratnam's ambitious period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The two first worked together in Iruvar in 1997.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.
tamil cinema

Master sets the box-office on fire, grosses 25.4 crore in TN on release day

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Actor Vijay's new film Master got a massive opening, grossing 25.4 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP