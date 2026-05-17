Vishal questions Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over assigning Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay, on May 10.

Actor Vishal is not pleased with Rajmohan being assigned as the Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act in Tamil Nadu.

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Party's Egmore legislator Rajmohan became the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

What Vishal said

This decision did not impress actor Vishal, who went to share his opinion on X. He wrote a long note and listed some requests for CM Vijay to consider.

He began, “Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to add the following requests: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to add the following requests: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Kindly introduce a govt ticketing window which will bring revenue to the govt as well as relief to viewers who pay 30rs per ticket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Kindly introduce a govt ticketing window which will bring revenue to the govt as well as relief to viewers who pay 30rs per ticket. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Kindly abolish local body tax as we are the only state in India to induce 2 taxes against the "one India one tax "rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Kindly abolish local body tax as we are the only state in India to induce 2 taxes against the "one India one tax "rule. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Kindly increase subsidy for small films every year from the current meager amount given. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Kindly increase subsidy for small films every year from the current meager amount given. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I know this can be given as a representation to the CM but these are being requested for the last 9 years. Not demeaning Mr. Rajmohan, but it's just my opinion. CM can give us the much-needed relief. God bless,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I know this can be given as a representation to the CM but these are being requested for the last 9 years. Not demeaning Mr. Rajmohan, but it's just my opinion. CM can give us the much-needed relief. God bless,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arun Vijay's comment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun Vijay's comment {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, actor Arun Vijay did not like how top governement orders were being put to question by actors. Without naming Vijay, he wrote on his X account, “Win your trust with people, get elected and do as you wish.. kindly do not intervene with decisions.. Being a fraternity from the industry, I'm sure he knows our problems and surely will help us out.. kindly let his decisions be respected and wait for an outcome.. Let's not come to any conclusions.. hope for the best..”

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This is the not the first time that Vishal has requested changes to Vijay. After Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu, Vishal had written a note on X to take note of some of the issues in the state. “Requesting you for the following. As a voter. Would like to see you taking stock of the lady/woman constables who stand in the heat unnecessarily when a cm leaves his/her house to go to the secretariat.. request you to provide them mobile toilets. Yes there are promises to be met. But the basics like mending roads,which has been the same last 30 years with water logging ,making sure the elusive storm water drains come into existence and also the list as common man goes on. But yes these can be attented to which will make a mark which no leader has attended to till date. God bless u with abundant positivity and strength to handle all that comes your way to do good for the public,” read an excerpt from his previous post.

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Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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