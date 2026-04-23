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'Voting booth is not a cinema shoot': Simran takes dig at Tamil actors on election day, requests to avoid the drama

Simran did not take any names while addressing the chaos on Tamil Nadu Election day, highlighting that one must prioritise voting and not posing for pictures.

Apr 23, 2026 07:29 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Numerous Kollywood celebrities were spotted heading to the polling booths on Thursday to cast their vote for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Some of the stars who were spotted in Chennai were Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthy Suresh. The actors showed off their ink to the media present there after casting their vote.

What Simran wrote on Election Day

Simran shared a note after exercising her voting duty on April 23.

Actor Simran also cast her vote on Thursday, but she had a different take on how several others were treating such an important occasion. The actor took to her X account and shared a picture, where she showed off her finger with the vote ink, implying that she has already excercised her duty. In the caption, she went on to add, “Let’s focus on the reality avoid the drama, it’s a voting booth not a cinema shoot. We all are one while we vote. Voting is not just my right it’s my responsibility.”

About the Tamil Nadu elections

Vijay was spotted casting his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai. He was mobbed as he made his way out of the centre. Security and police could be seen amped up at the station as his followers and TVK supporters gathered there. Numerous fans also lined the roads as the actor-politician made his way to the polling booth, and his security team could be seen trying to clear the way. A reporter's mic almost hit the actor-politician on his face, but he remained calm.

The results will be counted on May 4, which will decide the next government for the state.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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