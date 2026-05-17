‘We need to give Vijay 6 months time’: Kamal Haasan says it is too early to judge Tamil Nadu CM and his administration

C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), ending days of suspense over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government. Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences, but it seems like they’re rallying behind Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Actor Kamal Haasan has now said that it is too early to judge a new government, and Vijay should be given six months before assessing his work. (Also read: Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, submits 6 demands on the need for support for Tamil film industry)

What Kamal said about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Kamal Haasan shared a picture with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

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The actor, who is also the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), addressed reporters on Sunday, and said in Tamil, "What can be said in two days would only be things related to astrology. The same applies to six days, and even to fifteen days. That's why we need to give him six months time."

He went on to add, “Many new people have come in. But newcomers are nothing unusual in politics. When India got independence, all the ministers were newcomers too. So we shouldn't underestimate newcomers, nor should we expect too much from them.”

The Thug Life actor further urged voters to remain vigilant and monitor functioning of the government. "You are the ones who voted, right? So you should keep observing what happens and make sure things are going properly. We are also keeping a watch," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal met Vijay and submitted his requets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal met Vijay and submitted his requets {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kamal took to his X account on Saturday to share a pair of pictures from his most recent visit with Vijay after he became the Tamil Nadu CM. He went on to add, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.” The requests included Launch of Tamil Nadu government OTT platform, abolition of local body entertainment tax and the formation of a strong anti-piracy team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal took to his X account on Saturday to share a pair of pictures from his most recent visit with Vijay after he became the Tamil Nadu CM. He went on to add, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.” The requests included Launch of Tamil Nadu government OTT platform, abolition of local body entertainment tax and the formation of a strong anti-piracy team. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Kamal had also shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state.

He had also congratulated Vijay after he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” he wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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