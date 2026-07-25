What does student protest have to do with Jana Nayagan? Sanam Shetty booed, called ‘joker’ for bringing up Vijay's film

Actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Sanam Shetty was booed off-stage at a student protest in Chennai. The actor got incensed after the reaction by the protesters when she brought up Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan. Talking to the press outside, Sanam explained what happened at the protest.

Sanam Shetty booed for bringing up Jana Nayagan

The organisers stopped Sanam Shetty from finishing her speech after she was booed.

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At the Chennai protest, Sanam took to the stage and brought up Jana Nayagan and accused the protesters of using the platform for a ‘political agenda’. She said, “This protest is for the sake of the students. It is my duty to support them, so I have come here. Anyone who uses this for their political agenda is the joker, we aren’t. I’m a Thalapathy fan. I came to the protest after watching the film (Jana Nayagan) FDFS (first day, first show).”

As Sanam’s speech was interrupted by long boos, protesters, some of whom were wearing student DMK tee-shirts, showing a thumbs down and laughing at her, she hit back, “Thank you. This is not democracy. Every citizen has freedom of speech. Now, do you understand what I’m talking about? I don’t care. When you protest as an organic student, I will speak for the students. I talk based on my organic view; no one asked me to come here.” However, the organisers joined her on stage to intervene, taking away her mic.

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Asks if Vetrimaaran is a joker too for supporting students

{{^usCountry}} Sanam spoke to the protesters outside the protest site and seemed incensed by what happened inside. “Do you want me to speak? Am I your puppet? Do you not understand? Who are you guys? They said they are pro-student protesters. For the sake of the students, they asked for a speech. That’s what I was doing, and they called those who go watch movies jokers. I went and watched movies. If I watch a movie a day, am I a joker? How many films has Vetrimaaran made? Hasn’t he supported them? Is he a joker too? “ she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanam spoke to the protesters outside the protest site and seemed incensed by what happened inside. “Do you want me to speak? Am I your puppet? Do you not understand? Who are you guys? They said they are pro-student protesters. For the sake of the students, they asked for a speech. That’s what I was doing, and they called those who go watch movies jokers. I went and watched movies. If I watch a movie a day, am I a joker? How many films has Vetrimaaran made? Hasn’t he supported them? Is he a joker too? “ she said. {{/usCountry}}

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“There might be 100 or 1000 of them, I don’t care. They snatched my mic. Is this the sign of democracy? They are not fighting for democracy; they are fighting for agendas. Don’t fall for this trap. My 100% support is for the students, and I salute Sonam Wangchuk. But what is happening here is not right,” she further said, adding, “Just because I watched a movie of my favourite star, I don’t become a joker. If you really believe in a democracy, then you should allow me to speak out freely.”

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The protests that began at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the irregularities during the NEET exams have since spread to other cities. Rapper Arivu recently protested outside the Secretariat before he was detained. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 after widespread criticism.