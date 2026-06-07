Why was Vijay Sethupathi’s Train delayed for months? Producer Thanu reveals

After months of intense speculation surrounding the theatrical release of director Mysskin’s highly anticipated thrillerTrain, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu has finally cleared the air regarding the movie's extended delay. Fronted by Vijay Sethupathi, the project stands out as one of the most talked-about titles in the versatile actor's upcoming pipeline.

Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Train.

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The film originally went on floors back in 2023, instantly generating a massive wave of excitement when its gritty first-look poster was unveiled to the public. Yet, despite that soaring initial momentum, the thriller has hit a standstill without a definitive release date, leaving eager fans questioning exactly what has been stalling its arrival in cinemas.

The real reason behind the delay

The long wait for veteran producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu’s next big project had nothing to do with standard production delays or scheduling conflicts. In a recent conversation with Cinema Express, Thanu clarified that the extensive timeline was entirely driven by the film's massive post-production demands and highly intricate digital effects.

Because the entire narrative unfolds within a moving train, the creative team had to build the film's environment practically from scratch in post-production. Thanu revealed that the painstaking process is finally behind them.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "The real reason why the film was delayed for these many months was because the train will be featured in the movie for the entire duration of two and a half hours. Filming was entirely done on the sets. If it has to run, there has to be extensive CG work involved. All of it has been completed now.” Thanu promises a thrilling cinematic experience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "The real reason why the film was delayed for these many months was because the train will be featured in the movie for the entire duration of two and a half hours. Filming was entirely done on the sets. If it has to run, there has to be extensive CG work involved. All of it has been completed now.” Thanu promises a thrilling cinematic experience {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The producer also spoke about the scale of the project and Vijay Sethupathi’s performance, hinting that audiences can expect something unlike anything the actor has done before. "It will be filled with thrills and is sure to be exciting. His fight scenes are comparable to Hollywood films," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The producer also spoke about the scale of the project and Vijay Sethupathi’s performance, hinting that audiences can expect something unlike anything the actor has done before. "It will be filled with thrills and is sure to be exciting. His fight scenes are comparable to Hollywood films," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mysskin’s ambitious vision for Train {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mysskin’s ambitious vision for Train {{/usCountry}}

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Director Mysskin has opened up about the ambitious concept that originally drove his latest cinematic venture. The filmmaker revealed that he had spent years obsessing over a very specific creative challenge: crafting a high-stakes narrative that takes place entirely inside a moving train, playing out in literal real time.

Reflecting on his creative ambitions, the director shared that he has long harbored the desire to make a film set entirely on a train. He explained that he envisioned a fast-paced story unfolding in real time, with the train moving at 80 km/h and the entire journey wrapping up in two hours and thirty minutes, matching the film’s actual runtime.

However, the immense logistical and narrative demands of a strict real-time constraint eventually forced a structural rethink. The director admitted that his initial concept proved a bit too challenging to pull off exactly as planned, prompting him to expand the story's timeline across a five-hour window instead.

Star-studded cast and crew

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Train marks the first collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mysskin. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shruti Haasan, Narain, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, Dimple Hayati, Yugi Sethu, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

Behind the scenes, cinematography has been handled by Fowzia Fathima, while Sri Watson serves as editor. In an interesting creative choice, Mysskin has also composed the music for the film in addition to directing it.

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