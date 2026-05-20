Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding discussed in NY budget talks? Check details

New York lawmakers are reportedly debating whether taxpayer-funded security should be used for the reported wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, according to the New York Post.

Taylor Swift, left, and Travis Kelce seen in the audience during the IHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

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The outlet reported that Democratic members of the New York State Assembly discussed adding a $250,000 item to the state’s overdue budget to help cover security costs tied to the couple’s reported July 3 wedding in New York City.

What was reportedly discussed?

According to the New York Post, discussions centered around whether state troopers should be used to provide security for the celebrity couple during the high-profile event.

The proposal reportedly sparked concerns because both Swift and Kelce are wealthy public figures capable of paying for private security themselves.

Also Read: Donna Kelce unveils new partnership as Taylor-Travis prenup drama sparks buzz before July wedding

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{{^usCountry}} An Assembly insider cited by the outlet said the funding proposal was eventually removed from the agenda amid fears that it could become politically controversial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Assembly insider cited by the outlet said the funding proposal was eventually removed from the agenda amid fears that it could become politically controversial. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report also claimed that Swift’s public criticism of President Donald Trump and their past public disagreements were mentioned during internal conversations surrounding the proposal. Hochul’s office responds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report also claimed that Swift’s public criticism of President Donald Trump and their past public disagreements were mentioned during internal conversations surrounding the proposal. Hochul’s office responds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reported discussions come as Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers continue negotiations over New York’s delayed budget, which was originally due on April 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reported discussions come as Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers continue negotiations over New York’s delayed budget, which was originally due on April 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A spokesperson for Hochul denied that any money in the proposed $268 billion budget was specifically earmarked for Swift and Kelce’s wedding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A spokesperson for Hochul denied that any money in the proposed $268 billion budget was specifically earmarked for Swift and Kelce’s wedding. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead, the spokesperson said the state budget includes $20 million intended for security and programming linked to large-scale public events, including the FIFA World Cup and celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

No official confirmation from the couple

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding plans or commented on the reported budget discussions.

The pair remain one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the US, drawing constant media attention since publicly confirming their relationship.

No official details regarding a wedding venue, ceremony date or security arrangements have been announced by either star.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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