Taylor Swift now has a comic book about her life!

Fans can't get enough of Taylor Swift, who is currently on the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Swifties can now learn more about the 33-year-old singer in a new comic book by TidalWave Comics. The Cruel Summer singer features in the comic as a part of the Female Force series on “accomplished and influential figures” across literature, business, entertainment, politics and more as per Reuters. It is set to release next month on December 13, which is also Swift's birthday. The 22-page comic book will be available in digital, paperback and hardcover with two covers.

The front cover of the new Taylor Swift comic book "Female Force: Taylor Swift" by TidalWave Comics is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on November 14, 2023. TidalWave Productions/Handout via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The author, Eric M. Esquivel said, “Of course Taylor Swift deserves her own comic book.” “She wears colourful tights and fights corporate villains who try to use their money to control her. The only other person who fits that description is Clark Kent ... and even he couldn’t have written ‘1989’.” The comic book explores the Evermore singer's rise to fame, highlighting some of her biggest achievements in life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift-themed cruise set to sail in 2024: Here's everything to know

Fans excited for Taylor Swift comic book

Soon after the news, fans took to social media to express their excitement over the news. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Congratulations Taylor Swift. Putting your image on a comic book is not simple. You have to put in a lot of effort to be successful today.” Another wrote, “A comic book about taylor swift???! wow! not a comic fan but this a big deal for comic lovers out there!”

ALSO READ: Inside Taylor Swift's $50m NYC apartment where she resides amid The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic getaway

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Kelce took time off his Kansas City Chiefs duties to spend time with his beau in Argentina. The duo stayed at a lavish Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, which costs $1,700 per night. During one of her Eras Tour shows in Argentina, Swift paid tribute to Kelce by changing the lyrics to her song Karma mid-performance. In another adorable moment, Kelce was spotted singing along to her song during the show. Additionally, Kelce and Swift's father Scott spent a considerable time together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON