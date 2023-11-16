Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent romantic weekend at $1.7k-a-night hotel in Argentina

Taylor Swift enjoyed a romantic weekend with Travis Kelce in Buenos Aires, Argentina during the South American leg of the Eras Tour. The Cruel Summer singer and the Chiefs tight end opted to stay at a luxury Four Seasons Hotel costing $1,700 per night. The opulent property features original 18th-century antiques and Italian marble bathrooms with solid gold fixtures. It also boasts lavish private balconies which provide a panoramic garden view. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

Between Swift's shows in Buenos Aires, Kelce managed to take some time off his Kanas City Chiefs duties to spend quality time with her. Per the Mirror, the duo could secure much fun at the luxe hotel. The activities offered by the property include private tango classes, wine massages in its spa, and a Pony Line bar inspired by Argentine equestrian culture. Other famous celebrity guests who once stayed at the same property include Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato.

Kelce's Argentina trip made several headlines as the couple debuted their first public kiss during one of Swift's Eras Tour shows. Their first PDA left fans in a frenzy as many recalled the Blank Space singer's previous relationships being more private. Moreover, the 33-year-old singer paid tribute to her beau by changing the lyrics to her song Karma mid-performance. Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” she sang, “Karma is the guy the on the Chiefs.”

Additionally, the trip stands as a testament to the pair's growing bond as Kelce spent significant time with Swift's father Scott. Swift, Kelce, and her father were seen spending quality time together at a restaurant for dinner together. Towards the end of the night, the pair were spotted exiting the venue holding hands affectionately.