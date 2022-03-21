Telugu actor Dolly D Cruz, better known as Gayathri, dies in road accident while returning from Holi party

Popular YouTuber and actor Dolly D Cruze, better known as Gayathri, died in a tragic car accident. As per reports, she died on the spot in the accident while returning from a Holi party. She was travelling with a friend, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Gayathri died on the spot. However, her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.

Gayathri’s real name is Dolly D Cruze. She was also a popular Youtuber with the channel called Jalsa Rayudu. She had recently worked in the Telugu web series Madam Sir Madam Anthe as well.

The news of Gayathri’s demise was shared by her co-actor Surekha Vani, who played her on-screen mother on the show. She shared the news on her Instagram page. Expressing shock over Gayathri's death, she wrote, "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze."

Many of her fans and near and dear ones expressed shock and shared condolences on her sudden death.

