Actor Sudhakar reacts to 'fake news' about his death: Don’t believe rumours, I’m very happy and doing absolutely fine

Actor-comedian G Sudhakar, who has predominantly worked in Telugu cinema over the last two decades, has reacted to rumours about his death. In a video, he has urged people to not fall prey for rumours about his ill health and death. He said that he’s very happy and doing absolutely fine. Also read: Sarath Babu's sister urges people to not spread rumours about his death

Over the last few days, social media has been buzzing with reports about Sudhakar’s death. Reacting to these reports, Sudhakar released a video in which he clarified he’s alive and doing fine.

In the video, Sudhakar said, “Namaste. Whatever you’ve been reading on me is fake news. Please don’t believe in those rumours and spread. I’m very happy and doing absolutely fine.”

Who is G Sudhakar?

Sudhakar made his acting debut as a lead hero in the 1978 Tamil film, Kizhake Pogum Rail. He went on to play the lead hero in over a dozen films.

In 1980, he forayed into Telugu films with Pavitra Prema. For close to a decade, he continued playing lead roles. From the early 90s, he started taking up comic roles and gained a lot of popularity as one of the top comedians in Telugu industry.

As a comedian, some of his best films include Allari Priyudu, Sisindri, Pelli Pandri, Hitler and Dongataa among others. His last on screen appearance was in 2017 Telugu film E EE.

He turned producer with Chiranjeev- starrer 1988 film Yamudiki Mogudu, and went on to produce three more films. He also acted in Hindi film, Shubh Kaamna (1983).

