Sarath Babu is alive and recovering, actor's sister urges people to not spread rumours about his death

Sarath Babu, who was recently hospitalised due to multi-organ failure and was critical, is alive and recovering, his sister said on Wednesday night. After rumours about the veteran actor's death were spread on social media, his sister released a statement in which she confirmed that Sarath Babu has been shifted off the ventilator. Also read: Veteran actor Sarath Babu in critical condition with multi-organ failure, on ventilator support Veteran actor Sarath Babu is recovering after he was hospitalised due to multi-organ failure.

Last Sunday, Sarath Babu was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad after his condition worsened. As per reports, Sarath Babu had contracted sepsis, which had impacted the functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. He was put on a ventilator.

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with reports that he had died. Reacting to reports about Sarath Babu’s death, his sister said in a statement: “All the news about Sarath Babu on social media are coming wrong. Sarath Babu has recovered a bit and the room has been shifted. I hope that he recovers completely soon and talks to the media. My request is don’t believe any news on social media.”

Sarath Babu's brother's son Aayush Tejas also said in a statement on Thursday, “Sharath Babu's health is stable and doing fine. Please don't follow any fake rumours. Doctors said it will take little time to recover. Thanks to all fans and well-wishers for their blessings.” Actor Sarath Kumar also took to Twitter to clarify about Sarath Babu’s condition. He wrote, “The news about Sarath Babu Sir is false, please do not spread rumors, let us pray for his speedy recovery (sic).”

Sarath Babu was born as Satyam Babu Dikshithulu. In 1973, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. Four years later, he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1977 with K Balachander's Pattina Pravesam. After playing the character of Venkatachalam in K Balachander's film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, his popularity grew by many folds in the Tamil industry. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with 1979 film Sarapancharam, which was directed by Hariharan.

In a career spanning over five decades, Sarath Babu has acted in over 200 films. He even worked in a few Hindi films. He was recently seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. He's known for working with Rajinikanth as well as Kamal Haasan in multiple projects.

