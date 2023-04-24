Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Veteran actor Sarath Babu in critical condition with multi-organ failure, on ventilator support: Report

Veteran actor Sarath Babu in critical condition with multi-organ failure, on ventilator support: Report

Apr 24, 2023 05:13 PM IST
Apr 24, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Veteran actor Sarath Babu is currently hospitalised in critical condition with multi-organ failure, as per reports. He is also on ventilator support.

Actor Sarath Babu, who has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu films, has been hospitalised due to multi-organ failure and his condition is currently critical as per reports. On Sunday, he was rushed to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad after his condition worsened.

Veteran actor Sarath Babu is currently hospitalised in critical condition.
Veteran actor Sarath Babu is currently hospitalised in critical condition.

Sarath Babu reportedly travelled to Bengaluru last week. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Hyderabad where he was admitted to AIG Hospitals. Reportedly, 71-year-old Sarath Babu contracted sepsis, which had impacted the functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver, and other organs.

Sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection. The infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly. As per reports, Sarath Babu has been put on ventilator support in the hospital.

This is the second time that Sarath Babu has been hospitalised. A few weeks ago, he was hospitalised in Chennai, his city of residence. Sarath Babu was born as Satyam Babu Dikshithulu.

In 1973, he made his acting debut with the Telugu film Rama Rajyam. Four years later, he made his debut in Tamil cinema in 1977 with K Balachander's Pattina Pravesam.

After playing the character of Venkatachalam in K Balachander's film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu, his popularity grew by many folds in the Tamil industry. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the 1979 film Sarapancharam, which was directed by Hariharan. In a career spanning over five decades, Sarath Babu has acted in over 200 films. He even worked in a few Hindi films.

The veteran actor was last seen in Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab. The film, which released in April 2021, also starred Pawan Kalyan. Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also featured Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju.

