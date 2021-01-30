Siddharth, Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer upcoming Telugu film Mahasamudram has been confirmed to release in cinemas on August 19, it was announced on Saturday. A tweet from the makers confirmed the release.

Producer Anil Sunkara wrote: “Every one used to ask me why we couldn't produce a love story all these years. Now we are here to present to you the immense and immeasurable love actioner that we will be proud of forever. "MAHASAMUDRAM" will be hitting the shores on August 19th 2021 (sic).”

Being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of seven years. This project will mark the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Sharwanand.

Amidst rumours that Siddharth could be seen playing a negative role, the makers said in a statement that Siddharth was looking for the right Telugu project to make a comeback and he finally found one.

Welcoming Siddharth on board, Ajay Bhupathi had tweeted: “Happy to have Siddharth in Mahasamudram. This intense multi-starrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back Siddhu.”

When Siddharth recently joined the sets of the film, he said this project marks his return to Telugu cinema after 8 years.

“Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years #Mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi.”

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

The film is being produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainment banner.

