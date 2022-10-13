After Liger failure, Puri Jagannadh discusses collaboration with Chiranjeevi in live video. Watch

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, who took a social media sabbatical after the failure of Liger, returned on Wednesday evening with an Instagram Live session with veteran actor Chiranjeevi. In the video, the two discussed the success of Chiranjeevi’s film GodFather, how audiences have evolved and their possible collaboration on a project they had shelved many years ago. Chiranjeevi also shared his excitement about working with Puri. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved following Liger’s box office failure

Puri Jagannadh had plans to collaborate with Chiranjeevi on a project titled Auto Johnny many years ago. As part of the interaction, Chiranjeevi asked Puri what happened to the status of Auto Johnny, and if he had any plans to revive it. “I’ve shelved Auto Johnny for good. I’m working on something even more exciting and good,” Puri said. Upon hearing Puri’s words about working on an exciting idea, Chiranjeevi said, “Anytime. Let’s work together, Puri. You are most welcome to come up with other options and we could discuss it.”

Chiranjeevi is basking in the success of his latest release GodFather, which has minted over Rs. 100 crore worldwide, so far. The success of the film came after Chiranjeevi’s last release, Acharya, failed at the box office. Following the failure of Acharya, both Chiranjeevi and its director Koratala Siva were forced to settle the losses of the distributors by reportedly paying a certain amount from their own pocket.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is a political action-drama, which also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film also features Nayanthara, Satyadev and Murali Sharma, among others, in key roles.

Puri Jagannadh hasn’t confirmed his next project yet. Following the failure of the highly anticipated and hyped Liger, he took a break from social media. Puri was all set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for a film titled Jana Gana Mana, which has been dropped after the failure of Liger.

