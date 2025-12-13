Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna shakes up ticket windows again with 30 cr debut

Nandamuri Balakrishna got a belated but welcome reception at the box office this Friday. His action epic Akhanda 2 finally relesed in theatres after a week-long delay and collected an impressive ₹30.5 crore. Akhanda 2 box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna plays dual roles in the Boyapati Srinu film.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film made ₹8 crore in Thursday previews and another ₹22 crore on Friday, release day. For contrast, part 1 made ₹15 crore on Day 1 (Thursday) and ₹6 crore on Day 2 (Friday). The overall collection after about five weeks was ₹89 crore.

Balayya's last big release, Daaku Maharaj, made ₹100 crore in India in five weeks.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021's Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Apart from Balakrishna, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, received a positive response from fans.

Why was Akhanda 2 postponed?

Just hours before its scheduled release last Thursday, the makers stunned fans by announcing that the film would not hit screens as planned. Distributor 14 Reels Plus issued an apology on X, stating that despite their best efforts, unforeseen circumstances had forced the postponement, and thanked fans worldwide for their patience and support.

While no official reason was disclosed, the delay is believed to be linked to an ongoing legal matter. Eros International Media Limited had approached the Madras High Court over ₹28 crore plus interest in pending arbitration dues allegedly owed by 14 Reels Entertainment for over a decade, though it is said that clearance was granted only a day earlier.