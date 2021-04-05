Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaan's birthday in Maldives, turns photographer for daughter Arha. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun, who has taken a break from the shoot of his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, is spending time with his family in the Maldives. He took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself and his family enjoying the break. He even revealed he celebrated his son Ayaan's birthday at the exotic island over the weekend.

Arjun shared a picture in which his son is seen cutting his birthday cake. "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana . #alluayaan #allufamily," he said, sharing the picture.

He also turned photographer for his daughter Arha. The little one was taking a stroll on the shores of a beach when her actor father decided to capture the moment. "My Lil Angel," he captioned the picture.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar to make Telugu debut with Oh My Kadavule remake, see pic from set

Last Saturday, the makers of Pushpa teased fans with a glimpse of Arjun’s character from the movie. The actor will be seen playing a red sandalwood smuggler. The character introduction video will be unveiled on April 7. In the video, Arjun’s character is seen running in the middle of a dense forest.

The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 13, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON