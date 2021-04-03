IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Makers of Pushpa teaser fans with first glimpse of Allu Arjun, see video
A still from Pushpa teaser.
A still from Pushpa teaser.
telugu cinema

Makers of Pushpa teaser fans with first glimpse of Allu Arjun, see video

  • The makers of Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa, have shared a teaser for the movie. It shows him running through a thick forest with his hands tied behind his back.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:07 PM IST

The makers of Pushpa on Saturday teased fans with a video which gives a glimpse of Allu Arjun’s character from the movie. He will be seen playing a red sandalwood smuggler in the film. The character introduction video will be unveiled on April 7.

The video gives a quick glimpse of Arjun’s character and he’s seen running in the middle of a dense forest.

The project, which is tipped to be a thriller shot in a forest and is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 13, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages.


The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam.

The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative when they got themselves tested for the coronavirus. The shooting was resumed in the second week of January earlier this year.

The makers had recently revealed that they spent a whopping 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which was shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
allu arjun pushpa

Related Stories

Allu Arjun celebrating Holi with family.
Allu Arjun celebrating Holi with family.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun celebrates Holi with family, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Allu Arjun's wife Sneha took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with the actor and their daughter on the occasion of Holi.
READ FULL STORY
Fahadh Faasil to play a negative role in Pushpa.
Fahadh Faasil to play a negative role in Pushpa.
telugu cinema

Fahadh Faasil to play the antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • Fahadh Faasil will play the antagonist in his debut Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the lead protagonist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP