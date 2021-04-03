IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Mithila Palkar to make Telugu debut with Oh My Kadavule remake, see pic from set
Mithila Palkar will be seen in her first Telugu movie.
Mithila Palkar will be seen in her first Telugu movie.
telugu cinema

Mithila Palkar to make Telugu debut with Oh My Kadavule remake, see pic from set

Mithila Palkar of Little Things will soon be seen in her Telugu debut movie. She will be part of Oh My Kadavule remake.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 04:03 PM IST

Actor Mithila Palkar will be making her Telugu debut with the upcoming yet-untitled remake of Tamil romantic comedy, Oh My Kadavule. Mithila, who will be paired with Vishwak Sen, has joined the sets on Friday in Hyderabad.

Mithila, who is popular for her work in films such as Katti Batti, Muramba and most recently in Netflix film Tribhanga, will be reprising Ritika Singh’s role from the original.

On Saturday, a picture from the sets of the film was shared by the film’s executive producer Vamsi Kaka on his Instagram page.


Released last year, Oh My Kadavule was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing God in a cameo role.

Ashok's character is given another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman. Vani Bhojan played the second leading lady.

Ashwath Marimuthu will direct the remake as well. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. While Vishwak will play the lead role in the remake, filmmaker Tharun Bhascker will write the dialogues. Vijay Sethupathi, as per sources, might reprise his own role from the original.

Oh My Kadavule was a box-office hit. It won praise from all quarters and even earned appreciation from actor Mahesh Babu. He called it a brilliantly written and directed film.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu had tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mithila palkar telugu film

Related Stories

Mithila has always had a soft spot for classical music and dance.(Mithila Palkar)
Mithila has always had a soft spot for classical music and dance.(Mithila Palkar)
health

Mithila Palkar spills the beans on her life on social media and more

HealthShots | By Team HealthShots
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Mithila Palkar is one of the most-loved celebrities on the internet today, and for good reason! Health Shots caught up with this firecracker on Women’s Day to know more about her life behind the screens.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Mithila Palkar is a popular name in the web space with projects such as Tribhanga and Little Things.
Actor Mithila Palkar is a popular name in the web space with projects such as Tribhanga and Little Things.
bollywood

Mithila Palkar: I was just very greedy to be an actor, medium didn’t matter

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Little Things and Tribhanga actor Mithila Palkar says she never looked at doing OTT projects as taking a plunge into the unknown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP