Mithila Palkar to make Telugu debut with Oh My Kadavule remake, see pic from set

Actor Mithila Palkar will be making her Telugu debut with the upcoming yet-untitled remake of Tamil romantic comedy, Oh My Kadavule. Mithila, who will be paired with Vishwak Sen, has joined the sets on Friday in Hyderabad.

Mithila, who is popular for her work in films such as Katti Batti, Muramba and most recently in Netflix film Tribhanga, will be reprising Ritika Singh’s role from the original.

On Saturday, a picture from the sets of the film was shared by the film’s executive producer Vamsi Kaka on his Instagram page.





Released last year, Oh My Kadavule was directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film starred Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing God in a cameo role.

Ashok's character is given another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman. Vani Bhojan played the second leading lady.

Ashwath Marimuthu will direct the remake as well. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. While Vishwak will play the lead role in the remake, filmmaker Tharun Bhascker will write the dialogues. Vijay Sethupathi, as per sources, might reprise his own role from the original.

Oh My Kadavule was a box-office hit. It won praise from all quarters and even earned appreciation from actor Mahesh Babu. He called it a brilliantly written and directed film.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu had tweeted.

