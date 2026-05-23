Is Allu Arjun's much-awaited film with Basil Joseph based on the superhero Shaktimaan? Team clarifies

Ever since Malayalam filmmaker-actor Basil Joseph’s 2021 Tovino Thomas superhero film Minnal Murali became a rage across the country, there has been talk of him adapting the Mukesh Khanna-led 90s TV show Shaktimaan to the silver screen. After Ranveer Singh’s name was rumoured to be attached to the project, there was recently speculation that Basil pitched the script to Allu Arjun. Here's some clarity.

Is Allu Arjun’s film with Basil Joseph Shaktimaan?

Allu Arjun is the latest star who was rumoured to play Shaktimaan.

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On Club FM 94.3, director Arun Anirudhan, who helmed Tovino and Basil’s recent release Athiradi, spoke about working on Shaktimaan with the filmmaker-actor. “Paulson (Skaria) and I were writing the screenplay for Basil’s next directorial. Unfortunately, it did not go on floors. It was supposed to be a massive film, Shaktimaan. I do not know whether it will happen or not; it is quite complicated,” he said.

When asked if Basil was invited to Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s wedding due to their collaboration, Arun said, “Allu Arjun invited him. He has seen Minnal Murali, he liked it, and they are in touch.” However, when asked if the yet-to-be-announced project they’re working on is Shaktimaan, the director said, “No, no. This has no connection to Shaktimaan. That is something different, and all updates will be shared soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Basil also played coy when asked about his film with Arjun and whether it would be the Pushpa star’s 25th film. He told Cineulagam, “Let it just happen.” He also said, “No, bro,” when asked if it was Shaktimaan. When pressed to reveal more, he claimed he can’t talk about it at the moment because it’s a ‘process’filled with ‘uncertainty’. The filmmaker-actor said he will speak about it when the time is right. Chatter about Shaktimaan in the past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Basil also played coy when asked about his film with Arjun and whether it would be the Pushpa star’s 25th film. He told Cineulagam, “Let it just happen.” He also said, “No, bro,” when asked if it was Shaktimaan. When pressed to reveal more, he claimed he can’t talk about it at the moment because it’s a ‘process’filled with ‘uncertainty’. The filmmaker-actor said he will speak about it when the time is right. Chatter about Shaktimaan in the past {{/usCountry}}

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Mukesh, who was vocal in opposing Ranveer playing Shaktimaan, posted a video in December 2024, claiming that Arjun would be a better fit for the superhero role. Though he claimed to have left the final decision to the producers, he said, “I am not committing to anything, but I think he (Arjun) can be Shaktimaan. He has good looks and height, but they (Pushpa makers) have turned him into a villain. But he would suit the role of Shaktimaan.”

In September last year, Anurag Kashyap also spoke about the project with Chalchitra Talks. He said, “I asked him (Basil), how do you do it? You acted in Ponman, directed Minnal Murali. He told me, I wasted two years of my life trying to do Shaktimaan.”

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He also claimed that Basil told him stories of the egos he had to battle in Bollywood. “God, how do you survive in that industry (Bollywood)? He just exactly said what I feel here. I said I can’t, that’s why I moved away. That man wasted two years here. He was telling stories of people’s egos while laughing. He said, what kind of industry is that?” said Anurag.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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