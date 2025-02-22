Menu Explore
Allu Arjun reveals he 'really liked' performances in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, responds if he'd like to be part of it

ByAnanya Das
Feb 22, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Allu Arjun also shared that “there are some nice Telugu films that have come out”. He also spoke about what kind of films he likes to watch.

Actor Allu Arjun has praised Ranbir Kapoor's hit yet controversial film Animal. Speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Arjun also responded if he would have liked to star in it. Arjun also said that he enjoys all genres--"sci-fi, romantic drama, drama, comedy I like everything". (Also Read | Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to dominate, trends on Netflix global top 10 for two weeks in a row)

Allu Arjun spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal recently.
Would Allu Arjun have liked to do Animal?

Arjun was asked if there is a film that he watched recently which made him say that he would have liked to do that. He replied, "No. There's no film that I would say I'd like to have done. But there are films that I really liked. Performances... I loved Animal. Phenomenal performance. That's one movie I really liked. There are some nice Telugu films that have come out."

What kind of films does Allu Arjun enjoy

The actor also spoke about what kind of films he likes to watch. "Everything — top to bottom, high to low. I have a wide spectrum. I can watch a niche film. I can watch a shallow film. I can watch a wide film. I can watch a small film. I can watch all genres. If it's well-made, I'll watch it. I'm not into horror or dark murder mysteries, but if they are really well-made, I'll watch them. I enjoy all genres. Sci-fi, romantic drama, drama, comedy I like everything," he added.

About Animal

Animal, which released in 2023, is action drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. It received mixed reviews. The film faced criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny.. It however did extremely well commercially.

About Allu Arjun's last film

Arjun was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Released on December 5, the sequel continues the saga that began with 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, which captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, music, and performances by the actors. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

