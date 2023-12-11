Allu Arjun reviews Hi Nanna: ‘A sweet, warm and heart-touching film’

Allu Arjun took to social media to share his review of the latest Telugu release, Hi Nanna. Directed by debutant Shouryuv, the film stars Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Khanna in the lead roles. The film completed its first weekend on a solid note, having raked in ₹40 crore gross in four days. The film is doing well in the Telugu states as well as overseas. (Also Read: Hi Nanna review: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna shine in this emotional tale)

‘An effortless performance’

Allu Arjun had nothing but praise for Hi Nanna(Instagram)

Congratulating the entire team of Hi Nanna, Allu wrote on his social media, “Congratulations to the entire team of Hi Nanna. What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching.” He went on to call Nani’s performance effortless, writing, “Effortless performance by brother Nani garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light.”

‘You are melting hearts’

He was also all praises for Mrunal and Kiara, writing, “Dear Mrunal. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It’s Beautiful like you. Baby Kiara! My darling … your are melting hearts with ur cuteness. Enough ! Go to school now.” He also lauded the technical team, apart from penning something special for Shouryuv, “Congratulations! You have impressed everyone with your debut film. You have created many heart touching & tear jerking moments. Wonderful presentation. Keep Shining.”

‘Arha’s Nanna approves’

Allu shares a close relationship with his daughter, Arha, who’s around the same age Kiara plays in the film. Nani thanked ‘Arha’s father’ for his review, writing, “Arha’s Nanna approves :) Thank you so much dear bunny. You always been there for good cinema.” Allu had recently also reviewed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, lauding Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and the rest of the cast for their performances.

About Hi Nanna

Debutant director Shouryuv’s film tells the story of a single father and his curious daughter who wants to know the truth about her absentee mother. Nani is currently promoting the film in the US. The film’s cast and crew all received good reviews from critics and audience alike.

