Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case; actor's legal team reacts

Actor Allu Arjun has received a summons from the Nampally Court in Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in 2024. He is one of the 19 accused, and the actor was previously arrested and released on bail in the case. His legal team confirmed the news.

Allu Arjun receives summons from court

Allu Arjun was arrested and released on bail in the stampede case. (PTI)

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Arjun has received a summons from the Nampally court to appear in person on June 22 for a hearing. The summons were issued as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the stampede during a special screening of Pushpa 2.

The actor’s legal team confirmed to ANI that he has been asked to appear in the case. “Nampally Court has issued a summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter,” they said.

What is the Pushpa 2 stampede case

On December 4, 2024, during a special screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, the crowd surged forward to meet Arjun, who attended it with his family and the film’s team. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died, and her 8-year-old son, Sritej, was hospitalised in a serious condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case and was released on interim bail on December 14, 2024. The official chargesheet was filed on December 24. Chikkadapally Police named the actor accused no. 11 (A11) while registering a case against him. The theatre management, Arjun’s security team and others were also named in the charge sheet as the 23 accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the case and was released on interim bail on December 14, 2024. The official chargesheet was filed on December 24. Chikkadapally Police named the actor accused no. 11 (A11) while registering a case against him. The theatre management, Arjun’s security team and others were also named in the charge sheet as the 23 accused in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His father, producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of ₹2 crore to help the family and to cover Sritej’s medical expenses. Other members of the Pushpa 2 team and the Telangana government also offered their support. A year after the incident, Sritej’s father, Bhaskar, told the press that he was struggling to support his family while looking after his son, alleging that Arjun and his team had stopped responding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His father, producer Allu Aravind, announced a contribution of ₹2 crore to help the family and to cover Sritej’s medical expenses. Other members of the Pushpa 2 team and the Telangana government also offered their support. A year after the incident, Sritej’s father, Bhaskar, told the press that he was struggling to support his family while looking after his son, alleging that Arjun and his team had stopped responding. {{/usCountry}}

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Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met the family after the actor faced flak and assured them that the issue had been resolved. Arjun’s team released a video to the press, stating that the actor has already contributed ₹3.20 crore to the family, of which ₹1.5 crore has been deposited as a fixed deposit in Sritej’s name. Aravind met the family in May this year to assure them of their continued support.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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