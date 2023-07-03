Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas reunite for their 4th film, check out announcement video: 'This time something bigger'

Actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas are set to collaborate for another film, the makers announced on Monday. They are gearing up for their fourth collaboration, following the success of their previous films Julayi (2012), S/o Satyamurthy (2015) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Their fourth movie will be 'a visual spectacle', the makers said along with the official announcement video. Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to feature Samantha's Oo Antava? Music composer Devi Sri Prasad promises 'a lot of surprises'

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' next

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas to reunite for new project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The untitled project will be backed by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their production banners Geetha Arts and Harika and Hassine Creations, respectively. Geetha Arts made the announcement on Twitter, writing, "The Dynamic duo is back! Iconic star @alluarjun and blockbuster director Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! More details soon!"

In the announcement promo, the makers said this would be the biggest film of Trivikram and Allu Arjun's career to date, and the title will be officially announced soon. "This time something bigger," the text in the announcement video read.

Reaction to the announcement video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trivikram's collaborations with Allu Arjun in the past have resulted in memorable blockbusters. Hence, fans are excited for their upcoming film. One fan reacted to the official announcement video on YouTube and commented, "One and only iconic star Allu Arjun."

Another said, "Best filmmaker-actor duo. Cannot wait for this one!" A person also said, "The most magical combo is back again." A comment read, "One more blockbuster on the way."

Allu Arjun's projects

He is working on Pushpa 2: The Rule. The project went on the floors last year. The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film saw Arjun play the role of a lorry driver, who smuggles red sandalwood and eventually becomes a key player in the syndicate.

As per earlier reports, Allu Arjun has been in talks with Aditya Dhar for his Bollywood debut with a high-on VFX action film, Ashwatthama. However, after Prabhas-starrer Adipurush received flak for its dialogues, costumes as well as VFX, Allu Arjun is now ‘being extra cautious’ about the promises made by Aditya and his team on the visual front, reported Bollywood Hungama quoting a source close to the development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.