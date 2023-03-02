Allu Arjun turns down cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan because of Pushpa 2: Report

Actor Allu Arjun, who is busy filming the second movie in the Pushpa franchise, was reportedly approached for a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan. Arjun has turned down the offer after much contemplation due to lack of dates, said a report. Also read: Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa 2 revealed

Arjun even listened to the narration from the team of Jawaan. However, he still could not give his nod due to prior commitments, especially as he is busy working on Pushpa: The Rule, as per the report. It is also reported that Arjun did take time to decide about the cameo offer in Jawaan, but he went ahead of Pushpa 2 as the film's shoot was underway at a 'fast pace' in Vizag and Hyderabad.

Quoting a source, a Pinkvilla report said that the narration happened with the makers of Jawaan, but Allu Arjun couldn't say yes to the film 'due to his busy schedule'. The report further said that the actor has been 'training rigorously' to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa 2's shoot is underway 'at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad', the report also added.

Here is Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa 2.

Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam, where the makers filmed the introduction song. Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well. Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

