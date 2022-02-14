Allu Arjun twins with wife Sneha Reddy in white, wishes her on Valentine’s Day with selfie. See pic

Actor Allu Arjun on Monday wished his wife Sneha Reddy with a picture on Valentine’s Day. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor shared the selfie as they twinned in white outfits.

In the picture, Allu Arjun wore a white shirt and Sneha opted for a matching sleeveless dress. Sharing the photo, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day cutieee." Allu Arjun, in the picture, is still seen sporting the look in which he was recently seen in his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun wore a white shirt and Sneha opted for a matching sleeveless dress.

Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver and a sandalwood smuggler in Pushpa, which grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. It was also confirmed that the second part of Pushpa will be released in more languages. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil among others in key roles.

The team of Pushpa have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas in December 2022. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

Ahead of the release of the film, Arjun had said that working on Pushpa was equivalent to doing four films. “It’s a film that has been entirely shot in the forests. It was completely shot outdoors, and we had to shoot during peak Covid times. At one point, many of us tested positive while shooting, and we had to cancel that schedule. But we came back to sets after a couple of months and reshot most portions. The scale of the film is such that it felt like doing four films,” Arjun had said at an event.

