Allu Arjun meets his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, calls it ‘surreal’. Watch video

Actor Allu Arjun recently met his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. While the statue will be unveiled later this year, the actor had an opportunity to see it before anyone else. A video shared by the official page of the museum showed the first few glimpses of the wax figure. Also read: Allu Arjun shares sweet video to wish wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday

Allu Arjun's wax statue

Allu Arjun wax statue will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Dubai.

The clip starts with Allu Arjun in an all-black look, arriving at the museum. The video showed the first glimpses of the wax statue which donned a red jacket, reminding of the actor's look from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun on seeing his wax figure

As Allu reached for the measurements, he also got chatty about his first impression. He said, "In a way, this is a very surreal experience for me because, as a kid when I went to Madame Tussauds, I would never imagine that I would see myself as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds."

The official post read, “National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year. Stay tuned for an event like never before.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the upcoming instalment of Pushpa. Titled as Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel will follow a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role as Srivalli. Shot in Telugu originally, he Rise was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in 2021. Allu Arjun's role as Pushpa even fetched him the National Award for Best Actor.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 will release on August 15, 2024. Mythri Moviemakers, the production house backing the film, made the announcement earlier on X and said, “Remember this date. Pushpa 2: The Rule will have a grand worldwide release on 15th August 2024. Pushpa Raj is back to rule the box office."

