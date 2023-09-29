Allu Arjun shares sweet video to wish wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday; fans call them ‘couple goals’. Watch

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy is celebrating her birthday today. She turned 38 on September 29. To mark this special day, Allu Arjun posted a sweet video of her on Instagram and called her the 'sunshine of my life.' Also check out what fans had to say about this super adorable birthday wish in the comments. (Also read: Allu Arjun shares pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, see his daughter Allu Arha perform puja) Allu Arjun wished wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday.

Allu Arjun's post

On Friday afternoon, the Pushpa star took to his Instagram to wish his wife with a video. In the video, which seems to be taken from Allu Arjun's own phone, Sneha is seen sitting in her room and smiling at him from a distance. Sneha continues to smile and look at the direction of the camera for a while. Few other instances find her talking over the phone from both of their dinner outings. The sweet video was accompanied with the audio of the song Jee Le Zara. Allu simply wrote "Happy Birthday Cutiee. Sunshine of my life." Allu also posted a picture of both of them smiling on his Instagram Stories.

Fan reactions

Fans loved the sweet birthday post that Allu posted for his wife and reacted in the comments. One fan wrote, "This is sooo cute!! (red heart emoticon) Happy Birthday Sneha garu." Another said, "Adorable! happy birthday to Sneha " A fan also wrote, "Happy birthday to real Srivalli!" referring to the iconic song in Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise. A comment also read, "Couple goals : Bunnysneha"

More details

Allu Arjun and Sneha had gotten engaged on November 26, 2010, after some initial opposition from the actor’s father Allu Aravind, and tied the knot at a grand wedding on March 11, 2011. They had their first meeting at a friend’s party, where Allu Arjun got Sneha’s number from his friend and started texting her.

All Arjun is busy shooting for his next, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa: The Rise (2021) was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Allu Arjun won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

