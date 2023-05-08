Anasuya Bharadwaj seems to take a dig at Vijay Deverakonda over his name on Kushi poster, is targeted by his fans

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was recently seen in Telugu film Rangamarthanda, seems to have taken a dig at Vijay Deverakonda over the new Kushi poster. On the Kushi poster, Vijay's name appears as ‘The Vijay Deverakonda’ (what he uses on social media) and Anasuya found it to be silly and bile. In the comments section of Anasuya’s tweet, several people pointed out that Anasuya was referring to Vijay Deverakonda. Her tweet went viral and many Vijay fans targeted her with nasty comments on social media. Anasuya Bharadwaj was trolled by Vijay Deverakonda fans.

Without mentioning Vijay Deverakonda in her tweet, she shared a cryptic tweet about ‘The’ tag before his name. She wrote in Telugu, “The? OMG. This is bile. What do we do? Make sure we don’t catch it (sic).”

After the fans targeted Anasuya, she put out another tweet in which she wished stars educate their fans on how to behave on social media. She also asked what’s the use of having such a large following when fans are not responsible. “I don’t know what’s stopping all these Stars to take a stand on any wrong doing in the name of their fans. With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility. In my given Power I am being Responsible. fans/following potundana? Alanti following lekuntene better kadandi (sic).”

Anasuya Bharadwaj's tweets.

Kushi poster.

The new Kushi poster of Vijay Deverakonda also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her name was written as is. Kushi is set to release in theatres on September 1. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay after Mahanati.

Anasuya was recently in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and Sundeep Kishan’s Michael. She will now be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. She started her career as a television anchor and went on to host the popular Telugu reality comedy show, Jabardasth. It was after playing the negative role in Adivi Sesh’s Telugu investigative thriller Kshanam, she started getting more acting offers. She was also seen in a key role in Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam.

