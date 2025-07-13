Angry SS Rajamouli pushes away fan attempting to click selfie after paying respects to Kota Srinivasa Rao. Watch

The residence of late Telugu veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao in Hyderabad was filled with grief and reverence as fans, friends, film fraternity members, and dignitaries gathered to bid a final farewell. Among the many prominent Tollywood personalities in attendance was filmmaker SS Rajamouli as well. A moment outside the late actor’s home, however, drew attention for a different reason. SS Rajamouli was seen pushing a fan who was trying to take selfie after the director paid his respects to actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Rajamouli pushes fan trying to take selfie

As Rajamouli was leaving after offering his condolences, a fan abruptly tried to take a selfie with him. In a video that surfaced online, Rajamouli can be seen pushing the individual away and sternly reprimanding him for the ill-timed gesture, clearly upset at the lack of sensitivity during a time of mourning.

Rajamouli pays tribute to Kota Srinivasa Rao

Rajamouli expressed his sorrow on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor, calling his passing an "irreplaceable loss."

He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. A master of his craft, a legend who breathed life into every character he portrayed. His presence on screen was truly irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Celebrities visit Kota Srinivasa Rao’s home to pay final respects

Following the news of veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao’s passing, a steady stream of political leaders, film personalities, and close friends gathered at his Hyderabad residence to pay their last respects. Among those seen consoling the bereaved family were Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Actor Prakash Raj also arrived to offer his tribute, while renowned film producer Allu Aravind, father of actor Allu Arjun, visited the late actor’s home to express his condolences. Speaking to the media, Aravind said, “Kota Srinivasa Rao was very close to our family. I always looked forward to spending time with him because he was such a jovial person. His loss is a personal loss for us. I wish and pray that his soul rests in peace.”