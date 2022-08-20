Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Anil Kapoor is proud as international film critic predicts RRR place in Oscars 2022 nominations

Anil Kapoor is proud as international film critic predicts RRR place in Oscars 2022 nominations

Published on Aug 20, 2022 03:23 PM IST

Anil Kapoor tweeted a video of an international film critic praising SS Rajamouli's RRR and predicting its place in the Oscars 2022 nominations.

Anil Kapoor shares a tweet of a film critic praising RRR.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli's RRR have been receiving praises all around the world. Now an international film critic has predicted the film might score a nomination in Oscars 2023. Anil Kapoor tweeted the video on Saturday and called it a proud moment. Also Read: Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright praises SS Rajamouli's RRR: An absolute blast

Sharing the Variety video, Anil wrote, "A proud moment. Excited and looking forward to the Oscar nomination." In the clip, film critic Clayton Davis said that he hopes that the Film Federation of India makes a ‘sound decision’ while deciding which film to send for the Oscars.

“The film RRR which is a three-hour action epic is the biggest film in India’s history. There is generally a lot of buzz at the moment because India is in the process of choosing a film to be selected to represent them at the Academy Award ceremony. RRR has lit up social media with its star Jr NTR, thirst traps, and visual effects,” Clayton said.

Calling RRR a ‘monument to action cinema’, he added, “It reminds me of George Millers' Mad Max: Fury Road. The only hump to get over right now is that it’s in Telugu and all the Indian submissions typically are in Hindi. Hopefully they choose right and even it is not India's submission then it should be on the Board's mind here in America."

RRR was released in March this year. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India.

Recently, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright praised the film on Twitter and called it ‘an absolute blast’. The Gray Man's director Joe Russo, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson had also praised RRR.

rrr ss rajamouli oscars oscars 2019 anil kapoor
