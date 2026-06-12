Anna Lezhneva admits she felt ‘alone, scared’ as Pawan Kalyan entered politics: ‘Wanted to break down’

Actor Pawan Kalyan might be the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today, but the journey to get there hasn’t been easy. The actor-politician faced his share of defeats before his Jana Sena Party won all 21 seats it contested in the previous elections. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, took to Instagram to reveal what it was like for her as her husband entered politics.

Anna Lezhneva admits to being ‘alone, scared’

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva have been married since 2013.

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Anna posted pictures and videos from Pawan’s 2024 swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by her and his children from his previous marriage to Renu Desai, Akira Nandan and Aadhya Konidela. She wrote, “#pawankalyananenenu. What a journey this has been. People see victory. Photos. Smiles. Celebrations. Headlines. But very few see the years behind it. The exhaustion. The humiliation. The uncertainty. The days and nights when it felt like the entire world was against him. They insulted him. Mocked him. Questioned him. Called him names.”

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{{^usCountry}} Anna admitted that she had her own battles that weren't as public, writing, “And while he was out there fighting battles in public, I was at home trying to stay strong for our children, often feeling completely alone. There were days I wanted to break down too. Days I was scared. Days I wondered how much more one person could endure for what he believed in. But we kept going. Not because it was easy. Not because it made life comfortable. But because some people simply cannot betray their conscience.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anna admitted that she had her own battles that weren't as public, writing, “And while he was out there fighting battles in public, I was at home trying to stay strong for our children, often feeling completely alone. There were days I wanted to break down too. Days I was scared. Days I wondered how much more one person could endure for what he believed in. But we kept going. Not because it was easy. Not because it made life comfortable. But because some people simply cannot betray their conscience.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She revealed that Pawan’s victory was emotional in more ways than one for her, “And maybe that is why the victory felt so emotional. Not political. Human. Years of pain turning into one single moment. I still remember standing there with tears in my eyes… and even Modi ji noticed me crying (see the photo in my previous post). They were tears of joy and pure happiness. Because sometimes God allows people to be broken, humiliated and tested for years… only to return their dignity in front of the whole world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She revealed that Pawan’s victory was emotional in more ways than one for her, “And maybe that is why the victory felt so emotional. Not political. Human. Years of pain turning into one single moment. I still remember standing there with tears in my eyes… and even Modi ji noticed me crying (see the photo in my previous post). They were tears of joy and pure happiness. Because sometimes God allows people to be broken, humiliated and tested for years… only to return their dignity in front of the whole world.” {{/usCountry}}

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She summed it up with, “And if you ask me what I felt in that moment? Just pride. Pride in the man who refused to give up. So proud of you @pawankalyan.”

Pawan Kalyan’s personal life and career

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. He ventured into films in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. In 1997, he married Nandini, but they separated in 1999. Kalyan began dating actor-model Renu in 2001, and they married in 2009. The couple who parted ways in 2012 have two children, Akira and Aadhya. Pawan and Russian citizen Anna married in 2013. They have two children, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Pawan will soon star in a film directed by Surender Reddy.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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