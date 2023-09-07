Anushka Shetty reveals why she took a break after Baahubali: ‘I know it’s totally unheard of’

Anushka Shetty captured the attention of audiences with her performance as Devasena in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. In a new interview with The Indian Express, the actor opened up about why she consciously did not do more pan-India films and chose to stick with Tamil and Telugu films only. The actor had the Telugu film Bhaagamathie in 2018 and the OTT bilingual release Nishabdham in 2020. (Also read: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Twitter reviews: Fans call Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty's film ‘best rom-com of 2023’)

Anushka took some time off

Anushka Shetty in a still from Baahubali: The Beginning.

In the interview with Indian Express, Anushka said, “Once I finished Baahubali, I had my commitment with Bhaagamathie, and then I wanted to take some time off. It was by choice. It was something I needed the most at that time. Back then, I felt like doing that so I would be more present for my future projects. I know it’s totally unheard of. It’s not what is expected of people. I don’t have a concrete answer for it, but I really wanted some time off. I didn’t listen to any script, but after that I have been listening. So surely if something exciting comes by, I will do it. Be it any language across the country.”

On Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Anushka Shetty finally marked her return to the screen with the Telugu release Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Directed by Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Naveen Polishetty. Anushka plays the role of a chef in the romantic drama that has been garnering positive reviews.

Star Chiranjeevi also showered praise on the film. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a couple of pictures with the cast and crew of the film. He wrote, "I saw 'Miss Shetty - Mr. Polishetty'.. Hilarious entertainer that impressed me from the beginning to the end. Naveen Polishetty, who provided double energy and entertainment to 'Jati Ratnalu', a brand new drama reflecting the mindset of today's youth, 'Devasena' and Anushka Shetty brought life to this film."

He further wrote, "Apart from being a full-length entertainer, the director Mahesh Babu has to be congratulated for mixing the emotions in a wonderful way. BTW I am the first viewer of this movie.. I enjoyed those hilarious moments so much. Once again I had a strong desire to enjoy the theater with all the audience. No doubt Miss Shetty - Mr. Polishetty will make 100% audience laugh. My congratulations and best wishes to all Cast & Crew team (sic)."

