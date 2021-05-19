Are Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya teaming up again for movie?

After entertaining Telugu audiences with their on-screen chemistry in Ye Maya Chesave, Manam, Auto Nagar Surya, and Oh! Baby in the past, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are reportedly going to team up again.

Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, known for films such as Nela Ticket, Sogagde Chinni Nayana, Rarandoi Veduka Chudam, is said to be working on a movie titled, Bangarraju, with the two. It will be a sequel to the 2016 release, Soggade Chinni Nayana.

The shooting for the movie will begin in the second week of July. Actor Ramya Krishnan will star opposite Nagarjuna. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will play a crucial role in the movie and Samantha will star opposite him.

Having met each other on the sets of Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dating for a while, the two got married in 2017 in Goa. It was one of the most-spoken-about weddings in the film industry.

Samantha will also soon be seen in the second season of Hindi action-thriller web series on Amazon Prime, The Family Man. She plays a suicide bomber in the new season. As per reports, it was Samantha herself who requested the director and producers for a role with negative shades.

The Family Man Season 2 will start streaming on the OTT platform from June 4. The trailer for the second season was released on Wednesday.

