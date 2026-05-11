Bharath Kanth dies in road accident at 31, Ashu Reddy mourns her best friend: ‘My person is with Shivaya now’
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in an accident on May 10 in Hyderabad. His friend, Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Ashu Reddy, shared her memories with him.
Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a road accident in Hyderabad on May 10 at the age of 31. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and actor Ashu Reddy called him her best friend and expressed shock at his passing. She also posted her memories of him through the years, writing that he is irreplaceable in her life.
Ashu Reddy mourns best friend Bharath Kanth’s death
Ashu posted an Instagram Reel of goofy pictures she and Bharath have taken through the years. Posting them, she wrote, “This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. (crying and heart emojis) I never thought I would post something that will never reach you..”
She also wrote how she will remember him by, adding, “until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath (crying and folded hands emojis) @bharath_kanth.”{{/usCountry}}
She also wrote how she will remember him by, adding, “until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath (crying and folded hands emojis) @bharath_kanth.”{{/usCountry}}
On her Instagram Stories, Ashu even posted the first selfie she took with Bharath, writing, “MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. you are alive to me..#ourfirstselfietogether.”{{/usCountry}}
On her Instagram Stories, Ashu even posted the first selfie she took with Bharath, writing, “MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. you are alive to me..#ourfirstselfietogether.”{{/usCountry}}
The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant also re-posted a note that read: “Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow.”{{/usCountry}}
The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant also re-posted a note that read: “Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow.”{{/usCountry}}
Bharath Kanth’s death
According to news agency ANI, actor Bharath and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit no. 12 at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad. Police said the accident took place late at night. Following the collision, police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the post-mortem.
Adibatla Police said, “This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.” Police are investigating the circumstances of the crime. NDTV reported that the other victim has been identified as YouTuber G Sai Trilok.
Bharath was known for his work in the 2021 Telugu film Gramam and the 2024 film Tenant. He also starred in the recently released Telugu web series Geethanjali on YouTube and the 2024 YouTube web series Parvathi Parameshwarulu.
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