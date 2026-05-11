Bharath Kanth dies in road accident at 31, Ashu Reddy mourns her best friend: ‘My person is with Shivaya now’

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a road accident in Hyderabad on May 10 at the age of 31. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and actor Ashu Reddy called him her best friend and expressed shock at his passing. She also posted her memories of him through the years, writing that he is irreplaceable in her life.

Ashu Reddy mourns best friend Bharath Kanth’s death

Ashu Reddy posted her memories with Bharath Kanth while mourning his loss.

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Ashu posted an Instagram Reel of goofy pictures she and Bharath have taken through the years. Posting them, she wrote, “This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. (crying and heart emojis) I never thought I would post something that will never reach you..”

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{{^usCountry}} She also wrote how she will remember him by, adding, “until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath (crying and folded hands emojis) @bharath_kanth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also wrote how she will remember him by, adding, “until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath (crying and folded hands emojis) @bharath_kanth.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On her Instagram Stories, Ashu even posted the first selfie she took with Bharath, writing, “MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. you are alive to me..#ourfirstselfietogether.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On her Instagram Stories, Ashu even posted the first selfie she took with Bharath, writing, “MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. you are alive to me..#ourfirstselfietogether.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant also re-posted a note that read: “Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant also re-posted a note that read: “Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ashu Reddy's posts for Bharath Kanth after his death.

Bharath Kanth’s death

According to news agency ANI, actor Bharath and another person were killed in a road accident after their car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit no. 12 at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad. Police said the accident took place late at night. Following the collision, police registered a case and shifted the bodies to the post-mortem.

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Adibatla Police said, “This incident happened last night, after their car collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR. We have registered a case, shifted the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.” Police are investigating the circumstances of the crime. NDTV reported that the other victim has been identified as YouTuber G Sai Trilok.

Bharath was known for his work in the 2021 Telugu film Gramam and the 2024 film Tenant. He also starred in the recently released Telugu web series Geethanjali on YouTube and the 2024 YouTube web series Parvathi Parameshwarulu.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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