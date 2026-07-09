Atlee was so impressed by this actress that he wanted her in Allu Arjun's Raaka; it's not Deepika Padukone

Director Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone is one of the most-awaited projects. Even as the film’s shooting is in progress, the filmmaker recently attended an event for another film. While there, he spoke about being so impressed by a female actor’s acting and dancing that he wanted her in his film in an important role. But she was too busy.

Atlee wanted this actor in Raaka

This actress gained fame for starring in popular music videos and some recent films.

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Atlee attended a promotional event for Aakash Baskaran’s Idhayam Murali. The film stars Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan, Fahadh Faasil, Kayadu Lohar and others. It is slated to hit screens on July 10.

Addressing Preity during his speech on-stage, Atlee seemed in awe of the actor as he said, “Preity Mukhundan, I like you a lot. You are amazing. The way you dance, the way you act.” He then added that he wanted to work with her, but she didn’t have dates. “I wanted to cast her in my film, but they told me she’s busy with Akash’s film (Idhayam Murali). I said, okay, maybe another time. You are so humble, you are so workaholic…great, keep going,” said the filmmaker.

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{{^usCountry}} While Atlee did not specify the movie’s name, it was not hard to guess which film he was referring to, given that Raaka is his first film since the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Many have since also guessed that he wasn't talking about the lead role, played by Deepika. He was more likely referring to casting Preity in the role that has now gone to Malayalam actor Femina George. He did not, however, reveal what her role would’ve entailed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Atlee did not specify the movie’s name, it was not hard to guess which film he was referring to, given that Raaka is his first film since the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Many have since also guessed that he wasn't talking about the lead role, played by Deepika. He was more likely referring to casting Preity in the role that has now gone to Malayalam actor Femina George. He did not, however, reveal what her role would’ve entailed. {{/usCountry}}

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About Preity Mukhundhan

Preity gained popularity after appearing in Sai Abyankkar’s music video Aasa Kooda and Badshah’s Morni in 2024. She debuted on-screen the same year with the Telugu film Om Bheem Bush and the Tamil film Star. She has since acted in the Telugu film Kannappa and the Tamil film Blast. Preity also debuted in Malayalam with the 2025 film Maine Pyar Kiya and was last seen in Sarvam Maya in the language.

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Talking to Hindustan Times in 2024 after the popularity of her music videos, Preity said, “I’m from Trichy, and dance has always been a huge part of my identity. I was always drawn to performing arts while growing up. So it’s surreal that I get to live this dream now. Aasa Kooda blowing up like it did was such a surprise! I didn’t anticipate the response while shooting for the song. It has been overwhelming and incredible since then.”

Preity will soon star in Emo Emo Idi in Telugu, Dashamakan in Tamil and Naagzilla, which marks her debut in Hindi.