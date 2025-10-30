Baahubali The Epic advance booking: Prabhas film crosses 10 crore in pre-sales, biggest opening in Indian re-releases

Baahubali The Epic advance booking: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus films, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) will be released in theatres this Friday as one film, Baahubali: The Epic. The film has already surpassed Vijay’s Ghilli re-release and Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, earning over ₹10 crore worldwide in pre-sales, as per trade sources. (Also Read: ‘Baahubali The Epic is a celebration of cinema’: Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao reveals it took 2 months to remaster film) Baahubali The Epic advance booking: Ramya Krishnan in a still from the SS Rajamouli film.

Baahubali: The Epic advance booking

Baahubali: The Epic has already achieved the biggest opening for an Indian film re-release, earning ₹5 crore in India through pre-sales and ₹5 crore in North America. It has also become the first Telugu re-release to achieve the ₹10 crore mark worldwide just for its opening day. The new Baahubali film is expected to break records for Indian re-releases and possibly create new records worldwide.

For context, Vijay’s Ghilli is often cited as the highest-grossing re-release, although reports vary on whether it had a ₹7.9 or ₹10 crore haul worldwide on its opening day. Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh had a worldwide collection of ₹8 crore, while Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja made ₹6.85 crore. Currently, Harshvardhan Rane’s Sanam Teri Kasam holds the record for the highest haul for a re-release with a collection of over ₹41 crore.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia play the leads in Baahubali: The Epic, which is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Arka Media Works. The film has a condensed runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes. Several scenes from the film have been removed, and it has been remastered for re-release.

The film is being re-released not just in India, but also in over 1150 theatres worldwide. In the US, Baahubali: The Epic will be released in over 400 theatres, 210 in the UK and Ireland, over 150 in the UAE and GCC, 144 in Australia and New Zealand, and over 100 in Southeast Asia. It remains to be seen if the film