All box office records Baahubali The Epic is set to break: SS Rajamouli film may even beat new releases Mirai, Thandel

A remastered and re-edited version of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Baahubali, has hit the screens this weekend. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, the film is a 3-hour, 45-minute cut of the two films that released in 2015 and 2017. The new re-released version is smashing box office records even as the first few shows have barely ended. Baahubali The Epic is a re-edited re-release of the two Baahubali films packaged as one.

Baahubali The Epic box office prediction

Baahubali: The Epic has fared exceedingly well in terms of advance booking collections in both India and overseas. Sacnilk reported that by Thursday afternoon, the film had grossed ₹5 crore in advance booking both overseas and at home. The number grew to over ₹6 crore each by the time the day ended. This is the highest advance booking collection for a re-released Indian film.

According to trade sources, Baahubali: The Epic could end up earning ₹10-12 crore net in India upon release, and over ₹20-25 crore gross worldwide. This figure can be even higher than what some of the most successful Telugu films have managed this year. For instance, Mirai opened at ₹12 crore this year, while Thandel collected ₹10 crore on its first day. If Baahubali The Epic, a re-release, can trump new releases, that will be an unprecedented achievement.

Baahubali The Epic box office records

The film is set to break three major records on its first day. It will easily be the best-opening re-release in Indian cinema history, a record currently held by Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh, which earned ₹5.1 crore net domestically upon re-release. Globally, too, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati-starrer will go past Ghilli’s record of ₹8 crore.

The highest-grossing re-release in Telugu cinema history has been Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja. It earned over ₹11 crore in its second run. Baahubali The Epic will smash this figure on day 1 itself. The film is expected to surpass the ₹100 crore mark as well if word of mouth remains positive.

About Baahubali franchise

A period action fantasy, the two Baahubali films, directed by SS Rajamouli, were made on a combined budget of ₹500 crore. The two films grossed over ₹2400 crore worldwide, with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film ever, a record it held till Dangal surpassed it a few months later. The two films starred Prabhas in the titular role, along with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles.