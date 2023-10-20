Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna film records massive opening, earns 20 crore

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari released worldwide on Thursday and registered a huge first day collection. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Bhagavanth Kesari collected roughly ₹20 crore nett in India on day 1. The film features veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role alongside Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal, who makes his Telugu debut with the film directed by Anil Ravipudi. Also read: First look of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari box office

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is off to a great start.

As per another report by Sacnilk.com, Bhagavanth Kesari may earn ₹7.17 crore nett in India on its second day, taking its total to ₹27.17 crore at the domestic box office. On Thursday, the Telugu film had an overall 62.03 percent occupancy, with the maximum occupancy – 72.34 percent – for night shows.

About the film

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the banner of Shine Screens, Bhagavanth Kesari was released on October 19 on the occasion of Dasara. The soundtrack and background score has been composed by Thaman S. This marks his fourth collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna after Dictator (2016), Akhanda (2021), and Veera Simha Reddy (2023). Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal plays the antagonist Rahul Sanghvi in Bhagavanth Kesari.

Twitter reviews

Bhagavanth Kesari opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. An X (Twitter) user wrote, “With Bhagavanth Kesari, Anil Ravipudi delivers a solid second half. Nandamuri Balakrishna and @sreeleela14 deliver terrific performances. After a longtime NBK (Nandamuri Balakrishna) has done an excellent role. It's clean family entertainer...”

One also tweeted, "A good moral and commercial entertainer..." A person wrote, “Just finished watching Bhagavanth Kesari movie, it was very nice movie and treat to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna garu (brother) with @AnilRavipudi's way of presenting him. I really enjoyed the movie. Especially, the new dialogues. NBK's screen presence and other artistes performances was simply superb.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film Bhagavanth Kesari is facing a clash with Vijay's Leo at the box office, which earned ₹68 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages.

