Bigg Boss Telugu 3's Ashu Reddy posts engagement pictures amid alleged 9.35 crore cheating controversy

Actor and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Ashu Reddy has gotten engaged amid controversy in an alleged cheating case. The actor posted pictures on Instagram on Friday of herself wearing an engagement ring. This comes after a former boyfriend’s father alleged that she had cheated his son under the guise of marriage.

Ashu Reddy gets engaged

Ashu Reddy recently got engaged and posted pictures of the ceremony.

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On Friday, Ashu posted a picture of her holding a man’s hand. On her ring finger, she wears a gold and diamond engagement ring with two bands and two infinity symbols. She also posted a monochrome picture of herself admiring her engagement ring. One picture shows her fiancé sweetly holding her hand. The paraphernalia in the pictures suggest that it was a traditional Telugu engagement ceremony. Ashu has yet to reveal any details about her fiancé.

The ₹ 9.35 crore alleged cheating case

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{{^usCountry}} In April, Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of the Hyderabad-origin UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, lodged a complaint against Ashu in Hyderabad. He complained that the actor cheated his son out of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In April, Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of the Hyderabad-origin UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, lodged a complaint against Ashu in Hyderabad. He complained that the actor cheated his son out of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He is seeking police action against Ashu, her father, Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister, Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother, Koyya Yashoda Reddy. The Central Crime Station (CCS) lodged an FIR. Reacting to it, the actor wrote, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.” Ashu Reddy approaches Telangana HC {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is seeking police action against Ashu, her father, Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister, Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother, Koyya Yashoda Reddy. The Central Crime Station (CCS) lodged an FIR. Reacting to it, the actor wrote, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.” Ashu Reddy approaches Telangana HC {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the news broke, Ashu approached the court over defamatory content being made about her. A few days after that, she posted on her Instagram, “The Hon'ble High Court of Telangana, by its order dated 29.04.2026 in CRP No.1346 of 2026, has restrained the media houses, content creators and platforms from publishing anything defamatory about me. Please respect the order. Please respect my privacy. The matter is in court, and the court will decide it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the news broke, Ashu approached the court over defamatory content being made about her. A few days after that, she posted on her Instagram, “The Hon'ble High Court of Telangana, by its order dated 29.04.2026 in CRP No.1346 of 2026, has restrained the media houses, content creators and platforms from publishing anything defamatory about me. Please respect the order. Please respect my privacy. The matter is in court, and the court will decide it.” {{/usCountry}}

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In another post, she called out unverified information being posted about her. “I am not asking anyone to stop reporting on matters of genuine public concern. I am only asking, with folded hands, that my privacy, my dignity and my reputation. which the Constitution itself protects under Article 21, be honored while the courts do their work,” she appealed.

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Ashu gained fame as the ‘Dubsmash queen’ and was noted for her resemblance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has worked in Telugu films such as Focus (2022) and Spark (2023) and was a contestant on Season 3 of Bigg Boss Telugu and Bigg Boss Non-Stop.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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