Chargesheet filed against Raj Tarun by police for cheating ex-girlfriend Lavanya: Report

The Narsingi police have filed a chargesheet against actor Raj Tarun in response to a complaint filed by his ex-girlfriend, Lavanya. Telangana Today reports that it was filed after she provided sufficient evidence to prove her allegations against her ex-partner. (Also Read: Raj Tarun booked for cheating Lavanya; case against actor involving Malvi Malhotra explained) Raj Tarun's ex-girlfriend Lavanya filed a case on him accusing him of cheating her.

Chargesheet filed against Raj Tarun

Lavanya filed an FIR against Raj in July and accused him of cheating her under the guise of marriage. She also claimed that he forced her to undergo an abortion and that they were in a relationship for 11 years. Lavanya contended that Raj cheated on him with his co-star, actor Malvi Malhotra, who acted in Tiragabadara Saami.

According to the publication, Lavanya presented sufficient evidence to the police, including hospital reports that prove she had an abortion. She also provided proof of his infidelity, reports the publication. The police reportedly confirmed the validity of her complaints.

Lavanya also claimed that Malvi and her brother threatened her and that she had married Raj for quite some time now. The actor, however, denied these allegations in July, accusing Lavanya of drug addiction and harassment. In August, he was granted a conditional anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court. Now that a chargesheet has been filed against him, it remains to be seen if the bail will hold.

Lavanya on her relationship with Raj Tarun

In July, Lavanya spoke to TV9 and claimed that she and Raj were married but had only told their families three months later. She also stated that she filed the FIR now due to Malvi and her brother’s threats.

Lavanya said, “We are married, our families know it but he’s been trying to be rid of me since last September. We’ve been together for 11 of the 15 years we’ve known each other. I don’t want his money, I knew him before he had any. Malvi won’t admit it, but they’re having an affair. He left me for her. I indeed know a man named Mastan; it’s also true I was imprisoned in a drugs case (in January this year), but it has nothing to do with this.”