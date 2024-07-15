Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh arrested by Hyderabad police in drugs case

The Hyderabad police have arrested actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother, actor Aman Preet Singh. He was arrested in connection to a drugs case after a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under Cyberabad Police's jurisdiction. Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh is also an actor.

Aman Preet Singh arrested in drugs case

The police held a press meet in Hyderabad on Monday to discuss the details of the case. They confirmed that Aman had been arrested in connection to a recent drug bust. Five people were arrested in connection to the case under peddling. However, Aman’s name came up on the list of 13 who consumed the drugs and tested positive for them. The police confirmed that he would soon be produced in court.

“I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half. Aman tested positive for using cocaine in the urine test. It is confirmed that he’s an actor, he did not say if it’s on Tollywood or elsewhere," said the police at the press meet.

Rakul was previously summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering matter connected to a drugs case. When asked about it, the police said, “She has nothing to do with this case, we are not investigating her, her name needn't be dragged in unnecessarily, so we will not be commenting on it.”

Further details of the case

199 grams of cocaine, 2 passports, 2 bikes and 10 cell phones have been seized by the police in connection to the case. Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef were arrested as accused peddlers while Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna have absconded.

The police also called out the consumers in the press note, writing, “As of now 13 consumers from Hyderabad have been identified who are wealthy are blatantly promoting a sick of ecosystem of drugs in Telangana. They are creating a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad. Out of the 13 consumers 5 are apprehended and all the 5 persons got positive report for cocaine when their urine samples are tested. (sic)”