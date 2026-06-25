Chinmayi Sripaada schools Sunitha Upadrasta for her statement on feminism, slams man commenting ‘my acid, my choice’

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta is getting massive backlash on social media for her take on feminism. Many have called her out for claiming ‘my body my right, his eyes his right’ while stating that today’s feminist struggles aren’t important enough. Chinmayi Sripaada schooled Sunitha about her statement and slammed a man who commented ‘my acid, my choice’ as a result. (Also Read: Singer Sunitha Upadrasta gets massive backlash for her take on feminism: ‘My body my right, his eyes his right’)

Chinmayi Sripaada schools Sunitha Upadrasta

Chinmayi Sripaada responded to Sunitha Upadrashta's take on feminism.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chinmayi took to her Instagram stories to respond to Sunitha’s statement after it gained traction on social media. She called her out for ‘brainwashing’ women into being subjugated, saying, “So yes, when men say, my eyes, my right, and if there are women who…I love Sunitha garu, I have a lot of respect for her as a singer. But with all due respect, when ladies speak for the side of men, it actually damages and makes spaces more unsafe for women.”

She spoke about Sunitha’s comments on women’s dressing and added, “Because this whole point is, if you have rape-y eyes that you make even a woman with a dupatta, what sort of mindset was that? It’s a worthless position when even people of influence in society are brainwashing you to be handmaidens and puppets of these men.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chinmayi also pointed out the recent issue when a woman was forced to prove she was wearing a sanitary napkin at a NEET exam, and the case of a 14-year-old boy raping a 9-month-old family member after watching porn. “The entire concept of my body, my right is to not have men decide on women’s bodies, including reproductive rights,” she said. Asks police to take action on man joking about acid attacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinmayi also pointed out the recent issue when a woman was forced to prove she was wearing a sanitary napkin at a NEET exam, and the case of a 14-year-old boy raping a 9-month-old family member after watching porn. “The entire concept of my body, my right is to not have men decide on women’s bodies, including reproductive rights,” she said. Asks police to take action on man joking about acid attacks {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi posted screengrabs of a man seemingly making a joke about acid attacks, mirroring Sunitha’s statement. “@hydcitypolice This man left a comment of ‘my acid my right’ to another girl whose comment he didn’t like. Requesting your esteemed selves to take appropriate action. Even speaking on social media cannot come with a threat of acid attacks on girls. This account is on Instagram,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi posted screengrabs of a man seemingly making a joke about acid attacks, mirroring Sunitha’s statement. “@hydcitypolice This man left a comment of ‘my acid my right’ to another girl whose comment he didn’t like. Requesting your esteemed selves to take appropriate action. Even speaking on social media cannot come with a threat of acid attacks on girls. This account is on Instagram,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The screengrab shows one Instagram account commenting, “My cooker my rights….” seemingly referencing the 2025 case where a former army man allegedly dismembered his wife’s body and boiled the remains in a pressure cooker. The man Chinmayi called out wrote in response, “My acid my choice (skull emoji).” As the police has yet to respond, many X users left comments like, “They will absolutely do nothing about it,” and “Saddened but not surprised.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with Gulte, Sunitha spoke about feminism and said, “My body, my right. And his eyes, his right. When women say it, then it’s his right too. In my opinion, it doesn’t come under freedom.” She has since received massive flak for distorting a feminist statement about bodily autonomy into something else.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON